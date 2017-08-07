BREAKING: Darren Daulton Passes Away After Battle With Brain Cancer | Phillies Alumni Remember Dutch | 94WIP Pays Tribute | Phillies Hold Press Conference

Lenny Dykstra Shares Darren Daulton’s Letter To Judge For First Time

August 7, 2017 11:02 AM
Filed Under: Darren Daulton, Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lenny Dykstra paid tribute to his former teammate and friend Darren Daulton in a Facebook video, early on Monday morning.

“Dutch, as we called him, was a warriors, was a leader, was one of the toughest individuals I’ve ever played with,” Dykstra said of Dutch, who lost his fight against brain cancer on Sunday at the age of 55.

“He was, without a doubt, the unquestioned leader that took a team that we went from last to first in 1993, where we made baseball fun again in Philadelphia.”

When Dykstra was incarcerated, he received a letter from Daulton. For the first time ever, Dykstra shared the letter in the video.

 

