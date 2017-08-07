Man To Spend Life In Prison For Role In 2014 Bucks County Robbery, Murder

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A 28-year-old Philadelphia man avoids the death penalty, but will spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in a 2014 robbery and murder in Bucks County.

Three men were tied up and lying face down on the floor when they were each shot in the head in Bristol Township, in July 2014. Two died and one survived.

Bucks County Judge Rea Boylan found Eric Dillard guilty of two counts of first degree murder last week, but took the weekend to decide if he should be sentenced to death or life in prison.

Handing down back-to-back life sentences with no chance for parole, Boylan said while Dillard has a lengthy, violent record, it was also determined during his trial that he didn’t fire the deadly shots.

Prosecutor Attonetta Stancu says the victims’ families welcome the multiple life sentences.

“The fact that he will serve the rest of his life in jail is a sense of closure for them,” said Stancu.

Three men were involved in the deadly robbery. The man investigators say was the shooter was murdered weeks later. The third testified at Dillard’s trial.