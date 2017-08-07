BREAKING: Darren Daulton Passes Away After Battle With Brain Cancer | Phillies Alumni Remember Dutch | 94WIP Pays Tribute 

DA: Meth Addict Stole Nearly $400,000 From Elderly, Sick Mom

August 7, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: Meth, Scott Borushak, Talkers

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania methamphetamine addict already serving 18 months in federal prison for conspiring to sell the drug is now charged with stealing nearly $400,000 from his elderly, ill mother.

scott borushak1 DA: Meth Addict Stole Nearly $400,000 From Elderly, Sick Mom

Credit: (Monroe County District Attorney’s Office)

The Monroe County district attorney says 53-year-old Scott Borushak, of Hamilton Township, acknowledged stealing $389,000 while acting as his 81-year-old mother’s power of attorney from September 2015 until September 2016.

Woman Accused Of Fatally Shooting Partner In Face

The prosecutor’s office says Borushak has confessed to the thefts.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Borushak on the new charges, which were filed Friday.

He’s serving his drug-dealing sentence at the federal prison in Canaan.

Authorities say his mother is in an assisted living facility and has a number of health issues.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Gettysburg City Getaway
Getaway Guide To Wooden Ships And Iron Men
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch