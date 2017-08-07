Police: 13-Year-Old Boy Shot In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Kensington.
Officers responded to the home of a 13-year-old boy just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
The victim told police he was walking near the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Ontario Street when he heard shots and noticed he had been hit in his right foot.
Police say nearby surveillance cameras didn’t record the shooting.
“Police checked private surveillance cameras in the neighborhood and those cameras did not show any type of activity,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small. “We are not certain at this time that this 13-year-old boy is telling us the truth.”
Police confirm the boy was actually shot.
They brought him to Saint Christopher’s hospital. He is expected to be OK.
Investigators are questioning the boy and still searching the scene.