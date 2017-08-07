NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: 13-Year-Old Boy Shot In Kensington

August 7, 2017 6:22 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Kensington.

Officers responded to the home of a 13-year-old boy just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The victim told police he was walking near the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Ontario Street when he heard shots and noticed he had been hit in his right foot.

Police say nearby surveillance cameras didn’t record the shooting.

“Police checked private surveillance cameras in the neighborhood and those cameras did not show any type of activity,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small. “We are not certain at this time that this 13-year-old boy is telling us the truth.”

Police confirm the boy was actually shot.

They brought him to Saint Christopher’s hospital. He is expected to be OK.

Investigators are questioning the boy and still searching the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Gettysburg City Getaway
Getaway Guide To Wooden Ships And Iron Men
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch