Girl’s Softball Team Disqualified From Championship Game Due To Snapchat Post

KIRKLAND, WA (CBS) — A girls all-star softball team finds themselves removed from the Junior League World Series championship game due to a social media post.
The 12 to 14-year-old girls from Atlee Little League/Mechanicsville, Virginia tournament team would be disqualified due to a post on the social media site Snapchat.
According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch the online post showed members of the girl’s team giving the middle finger after their finals win against the host team in Kirkland, Washington.
Following the post the Little League® International Tournament Committee would remove Atlee just hours before the ESPN2 televised championship game due to violating the league’s unsportsmanlike conduct policy.
The host team who lost to Atlee in the finals, Kirkland American/National Little League, would be chosen to play in Atlee’s place against Poland/Canfield Softball.
Kirkland would lose that game 7-1.
Atlee’s softball team has won the state championship four of the last five years, and had gone undefeated this year in the Southeast Regional and Virginia State tournaments.