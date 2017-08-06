10th Annual Bug Fest Returns To The Academy Of Natural Science

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

August 6, 2017 10:00 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a celebration of insects at one Philadelphia science museum, and you can check it this upcoming weekend.

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University is preparing for its 10th annual Bug Fest there will be live insects, demonstrations, specimens from the academy’s collection, and cooking demonstrations where you can eat them.

 

One of the favorites coming back this year, Roach Race 500 where you can cheer on the hissing cockroaches and other roaches on a track.

“Cockroaches are one of those things that have that fear factor for people so it’s a good way for them to learn that cockroaches do have a job on earth and its a an important one, said Invertebrate Specialist Karen Verderame. “They are important decomposers and they are a very important food source for a lot of animals.”

Bug Fest takes place August 12 and 13 at the Academy of National Science of Drexel University.

