Therapists Hold Film Screenings To Empower Women

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of African-American therapists and counselors are hosting a private screening of a popular films.

Their goal is to show women that you don’t have to do it all.

The movie Girls Trip is about four black women who were friends through high school and college, but children, high powered jobs, and lives meant less time for themselves.

Until the women decided enough is enough, time for a trip.

“We were rolling- we were having such a good time watching this film,” said Tanya Ladipo.

Ladipo is founder of the Ladipo Group, a group of psychotherapists that also does wellness and coaching programs in communities of color.

They are hosting a private screening and talk back called “SOS Superwomen” on how women who try to be “Super,” and put themselves last, can cause severe stress.

“There are all these different pieces of ourselves that we are juggling and it does take a toll on us that hurts our physical health, it hurts our relationships, and it also hurts who we are,” Ladipo said.

The screening is Tuesday evening in Upper Darby. More information can be found at the SOS Superwomen Facebook page.