Delaware Valley Doctor Takes A Look Into Putting Greens

August 5, 2017 10:00 PM
Filed Under: Delaware Valley University, golf, Putting Greens

DOYLESTOWN, PA (CBS) — It takes a smooth surface for golfers to putt well, but how do you make sure the greens roll true?

Putting matters, a lot and that’s why Dr. Doug Linde, Professor of Turf Management at Delaware Valley University wanted to find a standard method that courses could use to measure putting green trueness.

“If the golfer thinks it’s bumpy and they’re not gonna make puts they’ll either not have as good a round plus they’ll complain that hey, your greens aren’t that great, I don’t like playing here could result in them playing somewhere else, taking their money someplace else,” he said. “That’s worst case scenario.”

Linde tested three different ways to measure how smoothly golf balls roll on a putting surface and discovered the bobble test which relies on watching how the ball rolled off a ramp was the most accurate.

