Police: Suspicious Man Drove Up To Group Of Children Offering Candy

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, PA (CBS) — Gloucester Township Police are searching for a suspicious man they say was offering candy to a group of kids in New Jersey.
The incident took place Friday on the 600 block of the Millbridge Apartments in Clementon.
In a statement from police a man in his car confronted a group of juveniles ranging in age offering them lollipops.
“The suspect did not attempt to get out of this vehicle, but did drive closer to the children, said Gloucester Township Police. “The juveniles then left the area.”
Investigators say the man is described as an African-American male in his 50s-60s with a white/gray beard. Police say the suspect’s vehicle is also described as a charcoal gray Chrysler 300 with temporary New Jersey tags.
Police ask if anyone has additional information or knowledge of similar incidents please call 9-1-1, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call our GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560.
You can also send an Anonymous Tip via Text Message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777.