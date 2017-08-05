PA Congressman Puts Forth Bill On Self-Driving Tech

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Automakers and technology firms are full speed ahead on self-driving technology.

A local lawmaker says now is the time for the government to step in, but with a light touch.

Congressman Ryan Costello’s bill addresses information security for automated vehicles and sets rules for recalls.

“You need government making sure we have the right regulatory system in place — which doesn’t hamper innovation — but also makes sure that people are playing by the same set of rules and certain safety parameters are set,” Costello said.

As money flows to infrastructure, autonomous tech needs to be a part of those projects.

The Republican representing Chester and Montgomery Counties says it could make the roads more accessible for those with disabilities, and much safer for all.

“It also brings about some real economic opportunity in the marketplace for the creation of jobs in the technology sector,” said Costello.

The bill would also tackle the hodgepodge of state testing standards Costello sees as a problem.

He expects the legislation will hit the House floor this fall, and says it has bipartisan support.