NJ Gets Federal Money For Family Planning, But There Are Concerns In New Trump Budget

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS) — Over $4.5 million in federal money is coming to New Jersey to assist in family planning and preventative health services.

It’s Title X money, so the award to the Newark-based New Jersey Family Planning League is not a surprise. It’s divided between 49 different facilities in every county in the state.

And Senator Bob Menendez concedes that yes, some of that money goes to Planned Parenthood.

“These are essential services for women’s health and they do not include abortion services,” Menendez told KYW Newsradio.

That was a concession made to conservatives on Capitol Hill years ago. What worries Menendez is that the Trump Administration looks to cut back a lot of that Title X funding, and eliminate it entirely for groups like Planned Parenthood.

“They attempted to do that in their repeal of the Affordable Care Act,” he added, “which they did not succeed at and they are probably going to try it again and again.”

He says that would hurt millions of low income women and families, which is why Democrats vow to fight that part of the Trump budget.