NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

The Dom Giordano Show: Rep. Steve Barrar, Steve Feldman, Neal Zoren & Andy McCarthy | August 4

August 4, 2017 12:06 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Reports of a grand jury being used in the Russian probe.

9:25-The Mueller investigation is the deep state at its worst. 

9:35-State Rep. Steve Barrar joined discussing a proposal for tax funded scholarships for children with incarcerated parents.

10:00-Steve Feldman joined discussing the controversial views by Roger Waters.

10:35-Malcolm Jenkins calls NFL team owners “cowards” for not signing Colin Kaepernick.

10:45-Neal Zoren with What’s on TV.

11:00-Harvard incoming class is a minority, majority for the first time. 

11:35-National Reviews’ Andy McCarthy joined discussing the report of a grand jury in the Russian probe with Robert Mueller.

11:45-Game of the week.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch