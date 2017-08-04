The Dom Giordano Show: Rep. Steve Barrar, Steve Feldman, Neal Zoren & Andy McCarthy | August 4

9:00-Reports of a grand jury being used in the Russian probe.
9:25-The Mueller investigation is the deep state at its worst.
9:35-State Rep. Steve Barrar joined discussing a proposal for tax funded scholarships for children with incarcerated parents.
10:00-Steve Feldman joined discussing the controversial views by Roger Waters.
10:35-Malcolm Jenkins calls NFL team owners “cowards” for not signing Colin Kaepernick.
10:45-Neal Zoren with What’s on TV.
11:00-Harvard incoming class is a minority, majority for the first time.
11:35-National Reviews’ Andy McCarthy joined discussing the report of a grand jury in the Russian probe with Robert Mueller.
11:45-Game of the week.