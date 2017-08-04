‘My Sister Says I Am An Alien’: NJ Boy Applies For NASA’s Earth Protector Job

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A recent search for a “Planetary Protection Officer” from NASA has prompted the most adorable letter from a young fourth grader who lives in New Jersey.

“My name is Jack Davis and I would like to apply for the planetary protection officer job,” the letter to NASA read. “I may be nine but I think I would be a fit for the job.”

Earlier this week, NASA announced they were looking to fill a position they’ve had since the 1960s: someone who would protect Earth from possible alien contamination.

Jack says NASA should consider him because “my sister says I am an alien.”

But his experience is extensive.

“I have seen almost all the space and alien movies I can see. I have also seen the show “Marvel Agents of Shield” and hope to see the movie “Men In Black”. I am great at video games. I am young so I can learn to think like an alien,” says Jack.

“At NASA, we love to teach kids about space and inspire them to be the next generation of explorers,” said NASA’s Planetary Science Director Jim Green. “Think of it as a gravity assist — a boost that may positively and forever change a person’s course in life, and our footprint in the universe.”

NASA says Jack received a phone call from NASA’s Planetary Research Director, Jonathan Rall at NASA Headquarters in Washington, to congratulate him on his interest in the position.

And Jack also received a letter in the mail!

“I hear you are a “Guardian of the Galaxy” and that you’re interested in being a NASA Planetary Protection Officer. That’s Great …we are always looking for bright future scientists and engineers to help us, so I hope you will study hard and do well in school. We hope to see you here at NASA one of these days,” a portion of the letter read.

The job is actually a real one that pays $124,406 to $187,000 annually

“The Planetary Protection Officer (PPO) is responsible for the leadership of NASA’s planetary protection capability, maintenance of planetary protection policies, and oversight of their implementation by NASA’s space flight missions,” the job advert says.

Initially, the job is a three-year contract that could be extended for an additional two years. NASA is currently planning several missions during this period, including the search for signs of alien life on Jupiter’s icy moon, Europa.

The PPO position is open to U.S. citizens and nationals. Applications may be submitted until Aug. 14.