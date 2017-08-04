DEVELOPING: Armed Man, 3 Others Steal Vehicles From Avis Car Rental At Philly Airport, Police Say

Local Congressman Introduces Bill To Avoid Conflict Of Interest In White House

August 4, 2017 1:44 PM By Mike DeNardo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Congressman Dwight Evans wants to require President Trump to do more to avoid conflicts of interest during his presidency.

Democrat Dwight Evans has introduced a bill that would require President Trump to convert his business interests to cash and then to treasury bills and mutual funds.

“Hotels, golf outings, buildings, places where individuals are staying because he is president. I mean, the evidence is so overwhelming that a piece of legislation like this is desperately needed,” said Evans.

Mister Trump has put his holdings into a trust, but Evans says concerns linger over conflicts of interest. The bill faces dim prospects in a Republican House.

“The onus, rightfully so as you raised the question, is on the Republicans who control the process,” said Evans.

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch