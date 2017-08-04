Local Congressman Introduces Bill To Avoid Conflict Of Interest In White House

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Congressman Dwight Evans wants to require President Trump to do more to avoid conflicts of interest during his presidency.
Democrat Dwight Evans has introduced a bill that would require President Trump to convert his business interests to cash and then to treasury bills and mutual funds.
“Hotels, golf outings, buildings, places where individuals are staying because he is president. I mean, the evidence is so overwhelming that a piece of legislation like this is desperately needed,” said Evans.
Mister Trump has put his holdings into a trust, but Evans says concerns linger over conflicts of interest. The bill faces dim prospects in a Republican House.
“The onus, rightfully so as you raised the question, is on the Republicans who control the process,” said Evans.