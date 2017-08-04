Coast Guard Introduces Mobile App That Could Just Save Your Life

August 4, 2017 9:18 PM By Suzanne Monaghan
Filed Under: Coast Guard Mobile app, New Jersey, United States Coast Guard

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — A reminder from the Coast Guard to use safe practices while boating this summer and they even have an app to help keep people safe on the water at the Jersey Shore.

The Coast Guard Mobile app is your virtual first mate, allowing boaters to request a safety check, report hazards, find navigation rules, ask for emergency assistance and file a float plan.

“Which are the Coast Guard recommended way for you to let people know where you are going and when you’re going be back, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Seth Johnson. “That way if something happens to you, we know where to look.”

A move that Johnson says could save your life in the event of an emergency.

The free app is available on the App store, Google Play and on the coast guard website.

