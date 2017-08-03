BREAKING: Day Care Center Where 2 Children Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Shut Down Permanently

Zeoli Show Log 08.03.17

August 3, 2017 4:36 PM By Rich Zeoli
3pm- According to a recently disclosed letter, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster planned to grant former NSA official Susan Rice continued access to top secret information.

3:05pm- According to newly released documents, Huma Abedin’s emails may offer multiple incidences and further evidence of a Hillary Clinton “pay to play” scheme. 

3:20pm- Donald Trump referred to the ties between U.S. and Russia are at an all time, and dangerous, low. He blamed Congress for the fractured relationship between the two counties. 

3:40pm- After accusing the Trump administration of only accepting immigrants from Great Britain and Australia, CNN’s Jim Acosta was quickly called out as being ignorant and incorrect by White House Policy Adviser Stephen Miller. 

3:50pm- Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive lineman Lane Johnson states that if the team wins the Super Bowl, he’ll buy everyone in the city a beer. 

4pm- Barbera Backs the Badge- Today’s featured officer is Daniel Kostic, a member of the Crime Scene Unit.

4:20pm- According to a Wall Street Journal Report, Special Counselor Robert Mueller has impaneled a Grand Jury in the Russian interference investigation. 

 

