Soul Wrap Up Regular Season Against Tampa Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Soul will put the finishing touches on what has been a phenomenal regular season on Saturday night when they host the Tampa Bay Storm.

The Soul sit at 12-1 on the season and they are coming off a top notch performance last weekend as they got revenge for their only loss this year, hammering the Baltimore Brigade on the road, 70-21.

“All three phases played really well,” Soul head coach Clint Dolezel tells KYW Newsradio. “Especially the defensive side, obviously, only giving up 21 points. 14 of those points were off kind of busted plays.”

The Soul have had home field advantage throughout the postseason wrapped up for some time so they have nothing to really play for in this one, but Dolezel says they aren’t looking past the match-up.

“No matter what, we’ve told the guys we’re going in to win the game,” he says. “We want to go into the playoffs hot.”

There are many reasons why the Soul are so good this season including one that is a bit unusual in Arena football. They have a good running game. Running back Mykel Benson leads the AFL in rushing (259 yards) and rushing touchdowns (21). Dolezel says Benson is a great running back who brings a lot to the table.

“He blocks well,” he says. “Probably one of the best blocking running backs we’ve had. You get him past the line of scrimmage and he is a load to get down. He’s great in the screen game, too.”

Tampa Bay is 10-3 and locked in as the #2-seed in the postseason. The Storm also have a lot of weapons on offense and defense and Dolezel says they also have a real standout on special teams.

“It’s rare you mention a kicker but Mark Lewis is the best kicker probably to ever kick in Arena Football,” Dolezel says. “His onside kicks are just deadly.”

The Soul and the Storm will get underway at 7:00pm on Saturday.