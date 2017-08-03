BREAKING: Day Care Center Owner Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Two Children Released On Bail 

Philly Word Art Creates Print With Name Of Every Eagle

August 3, 2017 10:57 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This may be the greatest Eagles art work of all-time.

Daniel Duffy of PhillyWordArt.com has created a photo of an Eagle holding a football, which doesn’t seem too difficult. However, the picture — like all of Duff’s artwork — is constructed out of words.

This one is made up of every single Eagles player, ever. 

According to PhillyWordArt.com, the piece specifically ends with Carson Wentz.

An unframed 16″ x 20″ (Standard Size) print is $34.99.

A double matte + framed print – 22″x 26″ is $179.99.

You can purchase one here

