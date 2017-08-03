Philly Word Art Creates Print With Name Of Every Eagle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This may be the greatest Eagles art work of all-time.
Daniel Duffy of PhillyWordArt.com has created a photo of an Eagle holding a football, which doesn’t seem too difficult. However, the picture — like all of Duff’s artwork — is constructed out of words.
This one is made up of every single Eagles player, ever.
According to PhillyWordArt.com, the piece specifically ends with Carson Wentz.
An unframed 16″ x 20″ (Standard Size) print is $34.99.
A double matte + framed print – 22″x 26″ is $179.99.
You can purchase one here.