Gettysburg City Getaway

August 3, 2017
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (CBS) — The Gettysburg battlefield on horseback, detailed last week is an eye filling getaway. Now KYW’s Jay Lloyd suggests an overnight stay right in the heart of the city.

Visitors to the Gettysburg Hotel on the town square were within yards of where Lincoln labored over his Gettysburg Address. The exterior of the 1797 Inn reflects the ages, the interior as modern as today. In every direction a web of converging streets is lined with historic buildings, restaurants, pubs and shops. Visitors like Jackie Foster, walking the lanes feels the past.

“You can tell that you’re on hallowed ground,” said Foster.

The town’s oldest building is a must stop for dinner or an immersion into history. The 1776 Dobbin House served as a Civil War field hospital. And, owner Rick Beamer notes it played a more unique role.

“It was the first station on the Underground Railroad,” said Beamer.

The vintage tavern has retained the look, the feel, the furnishings – even the food of early life.

“It’s farm to table. It’s very basic comfort food,” said Beamer.

The roast duck is a marvel. After dinner return to the hotel for an outdoor nightcap and dessert.

