New Trial Ordered For Ex-Deptford Cop Convicted In Death Of Friend In 2013

August 3, 2017 12:54 PM By David Madden

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) –– A three judge appeals panel in New Jersey has ordered a new trial for a former Deptford police officer convicted of both murder and aggravated manslaughter in the death of a friend over four years ago.

In a 43 page opinion, the panel found that the jury that convicted James Stuart in the fatal shooting of David Compton in Stuart’s home was improperly instructed. Quoting now, “It is clear to us that the guilty verdicts on murder and aggravated manslaughter were inconsistent.”

Bottom line, the lesser charge could only be considered if they had acquitted him of murder, since each crime requires a specific mental state. A new trial has been ordered on both counts.

Stuart is serving a 30 year jail term on the 2015 conviction.

The appeal was filed by the state Public Defender’s office.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s office issued a statement that says the office is “studying the decision to determine whether it raises issues appropriately placed before the New Jersey Supreme Court. Barring that, the GCPO will prepare to prosecute this case again.”

More from David Madden
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch