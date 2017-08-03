Body Found On Beach In Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS)– Police in Atlantic City are investigating after a body was found on the beach on Thursday night.
The discovery was made around 8 p.m. on the beach near the former Revel casino located in the 600 block of the boardwalk.
The discovery comes as crews continue their search for a swimmer who went missing on Tuesday near the Steel Pier. The Coast Guard began its search after a bystander saw a man enter the water by the Steel Pier and not return.
Coast Guard Suspends Search For Missing Atlantic City Swimmer
It’s unknown if these incidents are connected at this time.
A police spokesperson tells CBS Philly that the identity of the body found on Thursday will be released pending notification of the family.
The cause of death is still being investigated.