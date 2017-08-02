Zeoli Show Log 08.02.17

3pm- According to a report from Circa, former National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes has been named as a person of interest in a House Intelligence Committee investigation into improper unmasking of Congressional personnel.
3:20pm- President Donald Trump introduced a new bill that would prioritize high skilled immigration in an effort to bolster the employment of low skilled Americans. The legislation is being called the RAISE Act— Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment.
3:50pm- Next semester, Rutgers University will require all incoming freshman to attend a microaggression course.
4pm- According to a report, Donald Trump has referred to the White House as “a real dump.” A White House spokesperson denied that the President ever made that statement.
4:10pm- During last night’s CNN town hall on global warming, Al Gore was confronted by the mayor of a town in Chesapeake Bay. The mayor argued that global warming was not the cause of his island’s eroding beach line.
4:25pm- After beginning to speak to one another in a language that only they could understand, two Facebook robots with artificial intelligence were shut down.
4:35pm- Yesterday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions stated that he plans to use the power of his office to crackdown on law enforcement officers who abuse their power.
4:40pm- During today’s episode of The View, the hosts explained the necessity of affirmative action. Joy Behar suggested that the Trump administration was responsible for assaults on civil liberties.