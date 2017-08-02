Trump Launches ‘Real News’ Facebook Series To Combat Mainstream Media

By Dylan Byers
PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — President Trump has launched a “real news” video series on his Facebook page, part of his longstanding effort to dismiss the news provided by the mainstream media.
The inaugural episode, published Sunday, features Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara boasting about the president’s accomplishments in front of a background of Trump campaign logos.
“I bet you haven’t heard about all the accomplishments the president had this week because there’s so much fake news out there,” says Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump.
“Watch here for REAL news!” says a post on the president’s personal Facebook page.
Presidents and lawmakers have used websites and social media platforms for years to promote their achievements, but the “real news” series goes further, seeking to discredit the mainstream media and advertising what purports to be a reliable alternative.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
