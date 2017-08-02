Philadelphia Zoo Shows Off Newest Exhibit For Bald Eagles, Barn Owls

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Zoo’s newest exhibit showcases some birds of prey. It’s called the Raptor Ridge Experience.

Glory and Ritz, two American eagles, are housed in a fenced in enclosure mimicking the birds’ natural habitat. Next to that, a barn yard scene, a fake cow, but real owls, barn owls named Tyra and Alba. There are wooden benches with chainsaw carvings, birds of prey incorporated into the design.

Kristen Waldron, Director of Conservation Education and Integration at the Philadelphia Zoo, says zoo employees came up with the concept for Raptor Ridge.

READ: Tiger Cub Born At Philly Zoo Enjoying New Home In Oklahoma Zoo

“It’s an employee engagement initiative, but also there is a huge scene of pride among the staff that did this,” she said. “You had a keeper from the primate area, a keeper from the reptile area, our electrician, our business operations person. It was just a really unique activity for our staff to showcase their creativity and work.’

There is a 40-foot-long mural with owls and bald eagles on it. There are a set of wings for you on the mural too. Get a picture taken and soar with the raptors.