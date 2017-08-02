Coast Guard Searching For Missing Atlantic City Swimmer

August 2, 2017 8:04 AM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The Coast Guard is searching for a swimmer who went missing in Atlantic City on Tuesday night.

The man was last seen swimming near Steel Pier around 10 p.m.

The Coast Guard launched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Atlantic City along with an MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew from Air Station Atlantic City to conduct initial searches.

The Coast Guard Cutter Mako, an 87-foot patrol boat based out of Cape May, was diverted to the scene and searched throughout the night.

 

