Motorcyclist Dies Following Collision On Kelly Drive

August 2, 2017 11:00 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A motorcyclist has died following a crash on Kelly Drive Wednesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. when police say a vehicle and a motorcycle collided.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where the driver later died.

It’s unclear if any occupants of the vehicle were injured.

Another accident also occurred in the same area as the crash. Police say no one was transported at this time.

Kelly Drive remains closed in both directions while police conduct their investigation.

Further details surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

