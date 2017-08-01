The Dom Giordano Show | August 1

August 1, 2017 11:59 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Anthony Scaramucci fired from the White House after 10 days.

9:20-Scaramucci firing the start of President Trump’s comeback?

9:35-Governor Christie calls on the Trump administration to declare the opioid crisis a national emergency.

10:00-HBO’s upcoming controversial new show “Confederate.” 

10:35-Watch out for the bacteria on birthday cakes.

10:45-Congressman Lou Barletta announces his challenge to Senator Bob Casey Jr. 

11:00-Pete Rose accused of having sex with an underaged girl.

11:20-President Trump fires at the media on his social media usage. 

11:35-First Rush Limbaugh syndicated show 30 years ago today.

