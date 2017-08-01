The Dom Giordano Show | August 1

9:00-Anthony Scaramucci fired from the White House after 10 days.
9:20-Scaramucci firing the start of President Trump’s comeback?
9:35-Governor Christie calls on the Trump administration to declare the opioid crisis a national emergency.
10:00-HBO’s upcoming controversial new show “Confederate.”
10:35-Watch out for the bacteria on birthday cakes.
10:45-Congressman Lou Barletta announces his challenge to Senator Bob Casey Jr.
11:00-Pete Rose accused of having sex with an underaged girl.
11:20-President Trump fires at the media on his social media usage.
11:35-First Rush Limbaugh syndicated show 30 years ago today.