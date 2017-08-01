NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Probe Launched To Find Suspects Involved In Forcing Alligator To Drink, Smoke

August 1, 2017 4:58 PM By John McDevitt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is investigating a video depicting men forcing an alligator to drink beer and smoke, and the public is being asked for help in this probe.

The video posted online shows men grabbing at least one alligator by the tail putting a lit cigarette in its mouth and pouring a liquid down the reptile’s throat.

“A beverage which was in a bottle consistent of a beer bottle,” said the society’s director of human law enforcement Nicole Wilson.

She says they currently investigating the contents of the video.

“We are trying to determine the location of where the video was shot,” she said. “On the identities of all individuals viewed in the video as well as anybody that might not be visible.”

If anyone has information on the individuals who may have participated in the video call the PSPCA’s cruelty hotline (866)-601-7722.

