⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple Crashes Causing Huge Traffic Mess On NB Rt. 42 In NJ

Multiple Crashes Causing Huge Traffic Mess On NB Rt. 42 In New Jersey

August 1, 2017 6:47 AM

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) –– A major commuter alert as you head out the door Tuesday morning.

Part of Route 42 is closed in South Jersey after two separate accidents.

At around 2 a.m., a three-vehicle crash on Northbound Route 42 closed all lanes right before College Drive. New Jersey State Police say two people were taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.



Traffic is being diverted onto College Drive while officials investigate that accident.

Hours later, a tractor-trailer overturned on the ramp from Route 42 North to College Drive causing a bigger traffic jam.



Drivers should seek an alternate route.

