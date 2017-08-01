Multiple Crashes Causing Huge Traffic Mess On NB Rt. 42 In New Jersey

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) –– A major commuter alert as you head out the door Tuesday morning.
Part of Route 42 is closed in South Jersey after two separate accidents.
At around 2 a.m., a three-vehicle crash on Northbound Route 42 closed all lanes right before College Drive. New Jersey State Police say two people were taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.
Traffic is being diverted onto College Drive while officials investigate that accident.
Hours later, a tractor-trailer overturned on the ramp from Route 42 North to College Drive causing a bigger traffic jam.
Drivers should seek an alternate route.