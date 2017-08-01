Maintenance Work Forces Closures At 2 Key Openings Along Schuylkill River Trail

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re heading out to run, ride or walk along the Center City portion of the Schuylkill River Trail, the gates at some key access points will be closed for the next week.

In order to accommodate routine maintenance work on the tracks to replace rail ties, CSX says the grade crossings at the Race and Locust Street gates will be locked for about a week.

“I’m burning an extra 50 calories, just to get on the trail,” said passerby Jeff.

Maria and Jeff, who live at Rittenhouse Square, would have liked a tad more notice.

“The gate was closed, and there was a sign reading ‘the gate was temporarily closed, because of construction,” Maria said.

‘They didn’t even give notice. I would have appreciated a heads up. Anyway, we walked around to the dog park entrance,’ Jeff added.

A CSX railroad company spokesman says the crossings themselves will be ripped up, while the work is done.

Michael, who lives in the apartment tower next to the closed entrance at Locust, was OK with that, as he walked his adorable 14-year old dog.

“I certainly would be thinking safely first, as opposed to inconvenience,” he said.

During the closure the overhead bridge next to the Locust Street dog park will remain open for users to access the Schuylkill River Trail.