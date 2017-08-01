NJ Girl, 5, Reportedly Shot In Connecticut While Attending Birthday Party

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old girl and a man have been struck by stray gunfire
Police say the girl was struck in the left hand while inside a Bridgeport home at about 11 p.m. Sunday.
An adult man was grazed in the head, possibly by the same shooter.
According to the Connecticut Post, the young girl and her family who apparently live in New Jersey were in town celebrating a relatives birthdayparty.
“My daughter screamed. I didn’t know she’d gotten shot!” the girl’s father told the CT Post on Monday. “She threw herself on me and I saw the blood — that’s when I realized it was more than just a (birthday) balloon.”
Second Mother Warns Against Letting Anyone Kiss Your Baby After Her Son Gets Herpes
According to the CT Post, the shot passed through a window frame and into the apartment near Maplewood and Colorado avenues.
“At the time she got hit, she was talking to me right in front of me,” said her father, who estimated the bullet had missed him by about 5 inches. “The round went through her hand,” he said, tracing his index finger diagonally from the top of his palm to the other side of his wrist.
Police spokesman Av Harris says it does not appear as if either victim was targeted. Both are expected to survive.
Study Group That Was Paid To Exercise Still Struggled To Go To Gym
No names were released.
The shooting remains under investigation.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)