Researchers: New Drug Could Prevent Lyme Disease

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Scientist have identified an antibody that would defend your body against Lyme disease. And that has researchers on the brink of a treatment that could prevent it.

“We would intend to give this at the early part of the season Lyme disease season,” Dr. Mark Klempner, a researcher said. “The trick is to be able to make the antibody last long enough after a single injection that will cover the entire risk period of about 6 or 7 months.”

Research shows Lyme PReP (“pre-exposure prophylaxis”) can provide immediate protection.

Human trials could start as early as next spring on Lyme PReP.

“It would be wonderful for people to be able to be protected from Lyme,” Jennifer Crystal said.

It took eight years of being rundown with flu-like symptoms before Crystal was finally diagnosed with Lyme disease.

“Hard to get up a flight of stairs; I couldn’t empty the dishwasher–I mean basic tasks,” she explained.

Now, Crystal takes medication daily and has her life back.

Doctors still don’t know why some people have more serious bouts with Lyme but they all agree better treatments are sorely needed.

“If this could be prevented that would be a miracle,” Crystal said.

She and many others are hoping a miracle of modern science comes quickly.