Congress Says It’s Taking Action On Water Contamination By US Military Bases

August 1, 2017 3:40 PM By Lynne Adkins
Filed Under: Bucks County, Contaminated Water, Montgomery County, U.S. military bases

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBS) — Water contaminated by some U.S. military bases is causing problems for people in Bucks and Montgomery counties and around the country.

Local Congressmen are backing amendments to allocate millions of federal dollars to pay for health screenings for those in affected communities and to pay for the massive clean up of the tainted water near military bases.

Republican Brian Fitzpatrick of the 8th district says progress is being made.

“They passed the house, some through voice vote something which they call suspension and others went up for a vote and now that they have been passed by the house they’re heading to the Senate for consideration,” he said.

He says an estimated 70,000 people have been impacted by contaminated public and private water wells in Bucks and Montgomery Counties.

