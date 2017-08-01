WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Warning For Philadelphia, Surrounding Area| Full Weather Coverage

Cheyney University Alumni Call On Tom Wolf For Support

August 1, 2017 9:32 PM By Cherri Gregg
Filed Under: Cheyney University, Tom Wolf

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens of Cheyney University alumni rallied Tuesday outside of the Governor Tom Wolf’s Philadelphia office Tuesday. The cash-strapped institution could lose its accreditation and supporters are hoping he’ll step in.

READ: Cheyney University Alumni Discuss Options To Save School

“We’re here to ring the alarm– the house is on fire,” said Attorney Michael Coard co-founder of Heeding Cheyney’s Call.

The institution is currently mired in debt and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education or PASSHE- formed a task force to come up with a plan to save it.

“They’re talking about cutting Cheyney’s program, selling Cheyney’s land, demolishing building- how the hell do you make things better by doing that,” Coard said.

So alumni want Governor Tom Wolf, who’s been a supporter to step in. City, state and federal lawmakers all say they’ll work to support the effort.

ALSO READ: Ex-Offenders Get Second Chance Through Grocery Store Partnership

Congressman Dwight Evans said, “It’s important that Cheyney stay viable.”

A spokesman for Governor Wolf says he is working closely with PASSHE to create a path forward for Cheyney. The school’s accreditation report is due September 1.

More from Cherri Gregg
