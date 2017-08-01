Fan Christie Confronted Challenges New Jersey Governor To Combat-Style Fight

MILWAUKEE (CBS/AP) — The fan Gov. Chris Christie confronted during a Chicago Cubs-Milwaukee Brewers game has challenged the New Jersey governor to a sanctioned fight.

Christie was caught on video getting in the face of Cubs fan Brad Joseph at Miller Park in Milwaukee on Sunday.

US Could Face Shortage Of Pilots

“You’re a big shot,” Christie says before walking down the stairs.

At #Cubs #Brewers game. #ChrisChristie was getting razzed by fans, so he got in the face of one of them. 5:30 on @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/sx8euMgFy2 — Ben Hutchison (@BennyHutch) July 30, 2017

Christie told CNN that he confronted Joseph because he said “some really lousy, awful stuff” with a lot of children around.

“When somebody swears at you publicly and says some really awful things with a lot of children sitting around and my own son with me, I took it the first time he said it and yelled it from about 15 yards. And then I came back after having ignored him the first time and he went in for seconds,” Christie said. “Well, if you go in for seconds, I’ve always said this whether it’s been at my town meetings, or any place else, if you give it, you’re going to get it back. And I think that was a very mellow reaction from a New Jersey governor to just say, ‘You’re a real big shot.’ Most of these folks think they can say anything they want.”

In a Facebook post, Joseph, who says he voted for President Donald Trump, said that a combat sports promotion has agreed to put on a sanctioned fight between himself and Christie.

“If Chris Christie wants to fight fair, Tuff ‘n’ Uff, the premier amateur mixed martial arts group, has already agreed to put on an event sanctioned by the Nevada Athletic Commission. I’ll agree to compete under any standard rules you want, whether it’s MMA, boxing, freestyle, folkstyle, or Greco-Roman wrestling. Just let me know if you still want to make this physical. You won’t even have to cut any weight. I doubt you’ll agree to it, but McGregor-Mayweather surprised us all,” Joseph posted.

World’s Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge Opens In Switzerland

Joseph added that he does regret telling Christe that he “sucked,” but doesn’t regret calling him a hypocrite.

“I’m not proud of my behavior today and I regret shouting ‘you suck!’ at Christie. So Chris, if you’re reading this, I’m sorry. I didn’t have much time to think of anything to say, and I wanted to express my displeasure with you. I could have done better than ‘you suck,’” Joseph wrote. “What I do not regret is calling Chris Christie a hypocrite. This is a man who made a career out of demonizing public corruption only to become exactly what he denounced.”

Christie was in Milwaukee this weekend to watch the Brewers and Cubs, and was at Friday night’s series opener. His son, Andrew, works in the Brewers’ baseball operations department.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)