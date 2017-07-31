Police Searching For Man Accused Of Indecently Exposing Himself

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — West Chester Police are searching for a man who is accused of indecently exposed himself.
Police say they responded to a report shortly after midnight on Sunday about a man allegedly masturbating on the 50 block of Price Street.
Police say it was also reported the suspect may have been recording himself.
The suspect was last seen walking to the rear of the homes on the north side of Price Street.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, with a slender build, shirtless and wearing jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Chester Police at 610-696-2700 or the Detective Unit at 610-436-1337.