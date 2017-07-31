The Dom Giordano Show: Jake Tapper | July 31

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

July 31, 2017 12:01 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-President Trump turns to threatening Congresses health insurance if a new bill isn’t proposed and passes.

9:10-Tomi Lahren admits she is still under her parent’s health care plan.

9:20-President Trump under fire for promoting police brutality.

9:35-Scaramucci the stereotypical Italian.

10:00-Pennsylvania Senate approves new taxes for new budget.

10:35-Dom’s run-in with Billie Jean King over the weekend.

11:00-CNN’s Jake Tapper joined discussing the news of the day including the future of health care, Jake’s interview with Mick Mulvaney.

11:15-Governor Chris Christie confronts a Cubs fan.

11:20-Three words that won Trump the election.

11:25-Philly free streets.

