The Dom Giordano Show: Jake Tapper | July 31

9:00-President Trump turns to threatening Congresses health insurance if a new bill isn’t proposed and passes.
9:10-Tomi Lahren admits she is still under her parent’s health care plan.
9:20-President Trump under fire for promoting police brutality.
9:35-Scaramucci the stereotypical Italian.
10:00-Pennsylvania Senate approves new taxes for new budget.
10:35-Dom’s run-in with Billie Jean King over the weekend.
11:00-CNN’s Jake Tapper joined discussing the news of the day including the future of health care, Jake’s interview with Mick Mulvaney.
11:15-Governor Chris Christie confronts a Cubs fan.
11:20-Three words that won Trump the election.
11:25-Philly free streets.