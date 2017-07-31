The Deal With ‘Eye Floaters’

July 31, 2017 1:01 PM By Dr. Brian McDonough
Filed Under: Dr. Brian McDonough, medical reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eye floaters are a natural part of the aging process.

The medical term is a “posterior vitreous detachment” and it occurs when the vitreous gel that fills the eye separates from the retina.

When it happens, most patients experience symptoms like flashes or floaters.

The onset of symptoms is usually around the age of 60. The floaters can appear like cobwebs or dust, and occasionally appear in the shape of a ring.

Now there is information that therapy with a form of laser called the “yag laser” can improve symptoms.

The study in the journal ophthalmology found that six months after treatment, 53% of patients who underwent the laser procedure called “yag vitreolysis” reported significant improvement in floaters.

