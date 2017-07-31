CBS News: Anthony Scaramucci Out As White House Communications Director

WASHINGTON (CBS/CNN) — Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director less than two weeks after being appointed to the position, CBS News confirms.

The moves comes the same day President Donald Trump’s new White House Chief of Staff, Gen. John Kelly, was sworn in.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus stepped down after Scaramucci came on board.

The White House said in a statement that Scaramucci “felt it was best” to give Kelly a “clean slate and the ability to build his own team.”

MORE: "Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team," WH says. pic.twitter.com/j20Qd0xjew — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 31, 2017

A White House official told CNN that Kelly wanted Scaramucci removed from his new role as the communications director because he did not think he was disciplined and had burned his credibility.

Scaramucci, a colorful and controversial figure, was brought on during the latest in a long list of White House shake ups that have rocked imbued the presidency with a sense of chaos.

Scaramucci is the third White House communications director to leave the post that had been vacant since late May, when Mike Dubke left after about three months on the job. Spicer also assumed some of the communications director role before he resigned when Scaramucci was hired July 21.

His departure comes days after Scaramucci unleashed a vulgar tirade against two top White House officials in a conversation with a reporter.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.