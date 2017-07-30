Repair Work Suspends Part Of NJ TRANSIT Atlantic City Rail Line

July 30, 2017 7:51 PM By Andrew Kramer
Filed Under: NJ Transit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Traveling between Philadelphia and New Jersey will be a little tougher these next few weeks if you rely on public transportation.

Friday, a truck struck a rail bridge on the Atlantic City Rail Line in Pennsauken. The line hasn’t been operating between Philadelphia and Cherry Hill since.

“New Jersey Transit track inspectors determined that the tracks sustained significant damage and outside contractors have been brought in to assist with the repairs,” explains New Jersey Transit’s Nancy Snyder.

ac bridge strike 1 Repair Work Suspends Part Of NJ TRANSIT Atlantic City Rail Line

Damage to the Atlantic City Rail Line after Friday’s accident. (Photo provided by NJ Transit)

Those repairs will keep the line closed for the next two weeks between those two spots.

“While we’re experiencing this, substitute bus service will continue to operate between Cherry Hill and Philadelphia,” Snyder says.

And she says riders have other choices too.

“They have the options of traveling with PATCO as well as the River Line and then all South Jersey bus routes,” adds Snyder. “They will be cross-honoring the rail passes for our customers who are impacted by this.”

Her advice to those customers…

“Plan ahead and allot for some extra time.”

She says you can also follow the latest updates here.

More from Andrew Kramer
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch