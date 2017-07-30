Positively Philadelphia: A Criminal Defense By Lawyer Bill Myers Jr. 

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Criminal Defense is a fast selling legal thriller on Amazon written by Philadelphia lawyer Bill Myers Jr.
“In the book a young journalist is found dead,” said Myers Jr.
And a prominent Philadelphia businessman is accused of her murder. The book is not based on real people but is based on real places in the city.
“I talk about events that happen down at our criminal justice center, characters go to local restaurants and they’re traveling down local streets,” said Myers Jr. “If you’re from Philadelphia you’ll say, ‘I know that place. I know that place.”
Myers tries to take the reader behind the scenes of a real trial.
“When you’re trying a case, it’s like being on a roller coaster trying to juggle a bowling pin,” he said. “In the morning, you can have the jury in tears for your client but by the afternoon the jury could be looking at you and your client both with daggers.”
Myers says the city shines.
“I think it’s a great place to live, it’s a great place to work. I love it and I hope that comes across in the book,” said Myers Jr.