Crowds Hit East Passyunk Avenue For Car Show And Street Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some major chrome, steel, and muscle was displayed on the streets of South Philadelphia on Sunday.
More than 140 custom, classic, antique, and muscle cars, trucks, and motorcycles lined East Passyunk Avenue for the 12th annual Car Show and Street Festival.
“It’s really awesome to see the whole history of all these different cars, it’s sort of like stepping back in time on the avenue,” said one festival-goer.
Sue and Greg Deininger have been showing off their magenta pink and Indian ivory vehicle at this car show for the last 4 years.
“It’s a 1955 chevy. It’s a Belaire. He completely restored it, took four and a half years,” said Sue.
Under the hood, Greg upgraded its motor, to a 1964 corvette engine
“The interior is white leather. I designed the interior raspberry piping,” Greg explained.