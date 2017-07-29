This Philadelphia Science Musuem Has A Tour You Have To Hear, And See

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia science museum is offering free audio tours to visitors, and all you need is a smart phone.

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway has an audio tour that takes you to 12 areas of the museum.

The tour includes the fossil prep lab, living butterfly exhibit and the secrets of the dioramas like the giant taxidermied moose who walked the earth many decades ago.

Academy historian Bob Peck says the antlers on the animal actually belonged to a different moose.

“This is done in the 1930s and by putting on this enormous set of antlers they may it the largest installed Moose display in any museum in the United States,” he said.

You get a website to plug into your smart phone for the audio tour, if you don’t have earphones the museum will give you a set.

Another new option is using a paper itinerary for free self guided tours.

