Organization Supporting Grandparents Coming To Philly For First-Ever U.S. Conference

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An international organization of grandparents who believe they have a special vocation is coming to Philadelphia next month for their first-ever U.S. conference.
Marilyn Henry, a chapter coordinator for the Catholic Grandparents Association, says the group will gather in Philadelphia on August 26.
“It’s a one-day conference and it’s at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary,” Henry said. “And, it’s just a total day of celebrating grandparents and learning and sharing from each other.”
Henry, who is from the Houston area, has 11 grandchildren – some of whom live in South Jersey.
She says she attended the World Meeting of Families Convention in Philadelphia in 2015 where her group had a booth.
So, coming back to Philadelphia for the convention is an ideal fit.
“Being able to support grandparents in what I like to think of as our vocation of passing on our faith,” Henry said, “because we know that’s the only lasting gift and the most precious gift that we can leave our families.”