Organization Supporting Grandparents Coming To Philly For First-Ever U.S. Conference

July 29, 2017 10:00 PM By Mark Abrams
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Mark Abrams, St. Charles Borromeo Seminary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An international organization of grandparents who believe they have a special vocation is coming to Philadelphia next month for their first-ever U.S. conference.

Marilyn Henry, a chapter coordinator for the Catholic Grandparents Association, says the group will gather in Philadelphia on August 26.

“It’s a one-day conference and it’s at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary,” Henry said. “And, it’s just a total day of celebrating grandparents and learning and sharing from each other.”

Henry, who is from the Houston area, has 11 grandchildren – some of whom live in South Jersey.

She says she attended the World Meeting of Families Convention in Philadelphia in 2015 where her group had a booth.

So, coming back to Philadelphia for the convention is an ideal fit.

“Being able to support grandparents in what I like to think of as our vocation of passing on our faith,” Henry said, “because we know that’s the only lasting gift and the most precious gift that we can leave our families.”

Click here for more information:

More from Mark Abrams
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch