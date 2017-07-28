FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Rare Summer Nor'Easter To Bring Heavy Rain | Live Radar | Traffic | Eagles Reschedule Open Practice To Sunday

Montgomery County DA: Two New Jersey Men Arrested For Child Sex Crimes

July 28, 2017 4:09 PM
Filed Under: Aron Gremore, child porn, Troy Reese

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday the arrests of two men charged with child sex crimes.

Aron Gremore of Ambler faces multiple felony charges related to possession and distribution of  child pornography.

aron gremore Montgomery County DA: Two New Jersey Men Arrested For Child Sex Crimes

Credit: (CBS3)

Authorities say during an undercover investigation on June 8, they found 66 explicit videos of child pornography allegedly connected to Gremore’s computer. After executing a search warrant, authorities say they found sexually explicit photos on the computer of the 38-year-old Gremore.

Troy Reese of Sicklerville also faces felony charges related with soliciting sex with a minor online.

troy reese Montgomery County DA: Two New Jersey Men Arrested For Child Sex Crimes

Credit: (CBS3)

According to court documents, authorities allege the 32-year-old Reese replied to an online ad of an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl. Officials say Reese continuously sent sexually explicit messages and arranged a meeting despite the undercover officer posing as a minor, letting Reese know the age of the girl.

Authorities say they arrested Reese on July 21 after he arrived at the designated meeting.

Both Gremore and Reese were arraigned. Gremore’s bail was set at $250,000 as he was remanded to Montgomery County Correctional Facility. He has preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 8. Reese’s bail was set at $50,000, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 3.

Gremore is charged with criminal intent to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child under 16, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility.

Reese is charged with dissemination of child pornography, sexual abuse of children/child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

