NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

The Dom Giordano Show: John Ligato, Lou Gaul & Senator Pat Toomey | July 28

July 28, 2017 11:49 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Senate’s vote on a “skinny” repeal of Obamacare fails early this morning.

9:05-Americans should feel betrayed by Republicans that failed to keep promise of repeal.

9:35-White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci, attacks colleagues in the White House.

10:00-Former Marine, John Ligato a transgender, joined discussing his thoughts on President Trump’s ban on transgenders serving in the military.

10:45-Lou Gaul takes us to the movies.

11:00-Poll shows that National Anthem protests were the biggest reason for the dip in NFL ratings.

11:15-Senator Pat Toomey joined discussing the failed “skinny” repeal vote early this morning in the Senate.

11:45-Game of the week.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch