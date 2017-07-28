Soul Head To Baltimore For Saturday Match-Up

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Soul will play their penultimate game of their regular season on Saturday afternoon when they visit the Baltimore Brigade.

Philadelphia is coming off a bye week.

“It was a nice bye week, especially after a big win against Washington,” Soul head coach Clint Dolezel tells KYW Newsradio. “We finally handled them like we wanted to handle them earlier in the season.”

The Soul are 11-1 and they have already clinched home-field advantage throughout the postseason. That one loss? It came against Baltimore earlier this month on July 8th, the Soul losing 49-42.

“There’s a lot that went against us in that game,” Dolezel says. “But all could’ve been remedied if we just do the little things right in that particular instance.”

Baltimore is 4-8 and the Brigade are fighting for the final AFL playoff spot, which they will clinch with one more win or one more Washington loss. While the Soul have wrapped up everything they can in the regular season, Dolezel wants a sharp performance against the Brigade.

“Our mindset’s to go in there and handle business,” he says. “Be strong going into the playoffs, we don’t want to limp into the playoffs, winning barely or even with another loss. We’re going to win these last two games and that’s our mindset.”

The Soul and the Brigade get underway at 1:00pm.