New Jersey Offering Gun Buybacks In 3 Cities

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is trying to take more guns off the streets.
The state on Friday and Saturday is holding a gun buyback program at churches in Newark, Trenton and Camden.
Gloucester County Animal Shelter Waiving Adoption Fees On Aug. 19
Residents can turn in up to three guns, with no questions asked. The state will pay $100 for rifles or shotguns, $120 for handguns and $200 for assault weapons.
Officials say the purpose of the program is to take the firearms out of circulation before they can take a life.
Phish To Spotlight Federal Donuts At NYC Concerts
The guns taken in will be melted down and destroyed.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)