New Jersey Offering Gun Buybacks In 3 Cities

July 28, 2017 2:20 PM

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is trying to take more guns off the streets.

The state on Friday and Saturday is holding a gun buyback program at churches in Newark, Trenton and Camden.

Residents can turn in up to three guns, with no questions asked. The state will pay $100 for rifles or shotguns, $120 for handguns and $200 for assault weapons.

Officials say the purpose of the program is to take the firearms out of circulation before they can take a life.

The guns taken in will be melted down and destroyed.

