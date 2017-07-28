Heavy Rainfall Expected As Rare Summer Nor’Easter Moves Through The Mid-Atlantic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just a week ago many in the area were trying to find ways to dry out from the heavy rains across the Mid-Atlantic and just as we began to let our guard down another round of heavy rain is expected to pummel the region starting later Friday night and last into the first half of the weekend as well.

The rain is likely to start later Friday in the late afternoon to early evening, West and South of Philly and eventually spread to the north, overtaking the entire region. The axis of heaviest rain is likely to fall across Northern Delaware and South New Jersey. In these areas we can expect to see 2-4 inches of rain or locally higher amounts in some spots.

Due to the chances for very high amounts of rain the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of the area. The Watch goes into effect at 2 p.m. Friday and will last until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

It is important to remember not to drive through flooded roadways since the depth of the water is usually unknown to the driver. Always think “Turn Around Don’t Drown.” It only takes a small amount of moving water to wash away cars and people.

Finally, road conditions will be affected due to the possibility of high amounts of water runoff, as well as clogged drainage areas. Travel for the next 36 hours or so could potentially be tough. Friday night’s commute should not be too bad with just the occasional shower for much of the region. The heaviest rain will be Friday night and into the morning hours in Saturday. If you are planing on driving Friday night or Saturday morning make sure to leave extra time and always be aware of your surroundings. By Sunday we should be looking at nice and dry weather allowing for easy travel to end the weekend.

After this messy weekend we are looking at smooth sailing most of the week ahead.