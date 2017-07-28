FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Rare Summer Nor'Easter To Bring Heavy Rain | Live Radar | Traffic |

Phish To Spotlight Federal Donuts At NYC Concerts

July 28, 2017 9:42 AM
Filed Under: Federal Donuts, phish

NEW YORK (CBS) — It’s a special tribute in an unusual venue for one of Philadelphia’s favorite treasures.

Madison Square Garden is getting a taste of Philly’s Federal Donuts.

It’s because Federal Donuts is a favorite of the jam band Phish whose 13 night Baker’s Dozen shows run through next week at the Garden.

 

The band’s handing out Federal Donuts at the shows, and the flavors dictate the set list.

A red velvet donut means a song from the Velvet Underground and a strawberry donut means the Beatles’ Strawberry Fields Forever.

The band got hooked on the donuts during a trip through Philly and signed them up for the Baker’s Dozen shows.

