Phish To Spotlight Federal Donuts At NYC Concerts

NEW YORK (CBS) — It’s a special tribute in an unusual venue for one of Philadelphia’s favorite treasures.
Madison Square Garden is getting a taste of Philly’s Federal Donuts.
It’s because Federal Donuts is a favorite of the jam band Phish whose 13 night Baker’s Dozen shows run through next week at the Garden.
We will be giving out donuts made by our friends at @FederalDonuts at each show of The Baker’s Dozen. TONIGHT’S FLAVOR is COCONUT. #phish pic.twitter.com/4YrHTPLq2v
— Phish (@phish) July 21, 2017
The band’s handing out Federal Donuts at the shows, and the flavors dictate the set list.
A red velvet donut means a song from the Velvet Underground and a strawberry donut means the Beatles’ Strawberry Fields Forever.
The band got hooked on the donuts during a trip through Philly and signed them up for the Baker’s Dozen shows.